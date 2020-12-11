Eagles OL Jason Peters to have season-ending surgery, team says

article

Jason Peters 17th NFL season has come to an end as the team announced Wednesday that the veteran offensive lineman has elected to have season-ending surgery.

Head Coach Doug Pederson announced during a press conference Friday that Peters will undergo surgery on his toe.

Peters returned to the team in July to play right guard for an injured Brandon Brooks. Another injury to left tackle Andre Dillard forced Peters back to position he played for 16 years, before he moved back to guard following the emergence of tackle Jordan Mailata.

The toe injury that has ended Peters' season previously caused him to miss four games earlier in the season.

The 38-year-old has been with the Eagles since 2009 and is a two-time first-team All-Pro.

The team says backup Nate Herbig will start at right guard Sunday against the Saints, marking the 12th different starting offensive line combination in 13 games for the Eagles.

