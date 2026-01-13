Eagles, OC Kevin Patullo part ways after disappointing 2025 season

article

The Brief The Philadelphia Eagles have parted ways with offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo after one season as the team's playcaller. Patullo, 44 was widely criticized throughout the season, particularly after Sunday's loss to the 49ers. The search for a new offensive coordinator could include some interesting names and recently fired head coaches.



The Philadelphia Eagles have removed Kevin Patullo as the team's offensive coordinator following Sunday's Wild Card loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

What we know:

The team released a statement from head coach Nick Sirianni Tuesday afternoon to announce the news.

"I have decided to make a change at offensive coordinator. I met with Kevin today, to discuss the difficult decision, as he is a great coach who has my utmost respect. He has been integral to the team's success over the last five years, not only to the on-field product but behind the scenes as a valued leader for our players and organization. I have no doubt he will continue to have a successful coaching career," Siranni said.

"Ultimately, when we fall short of our goals, that responsibility lies on my shoulders," he added.

An article on the team's website announcing the move originally used the term ‘parted ways' but has since been updated to read that the Eagles ‘make change at offensive coordinator.' The change comes amid multiple reports that Patullo could wind up remaining with the team.

The team lost Sunday's playoff game 23-19 in part due to another lackluster offensive performance, particularly in the second half.

The backstory:

Patullo was promoted to offensive coordinator in February after Kellen Moore left Philly for a head coaching job in New Orleans following the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX win.

The 44-year-old New Jersey native had been a part of Nick Sirianni's coaching staff since 2021, when he served as passing game coordinator before being promoted.

In his first and only season as the Eagles' primary playcaller, Patullo's offensive schemes were widely criticized for being predictable and unimaginative.

The Eagles' offense, which was among the best in the NFL last season in offensive yards per game, dropped into the bottom 10 in the league under Patullo.

A first-round playoff loss at home to the San Francisco 49ers, during which the Eagles failed to score a second half touchdown, appeared to be the final straw for Patullo’s future with the Eagles.

What's next:

The search for the Eagles next offensive coordinator is now underway, with plenty of interesting names available that will surely stoke interest from the Birds.