Eagles player gushes over Ivanka Trump after White House visit

One outspoken player for the Eagles isn't holding back his admiration for the president's daughter after a recent encounter at the White House.

What we know:

'Donald Trump's daughter is beautiful, damn," Eagles cornerback Eli Ricks stated on X following the team's visit to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory with President Donald Trump.

The 23-year-old quickly followed up with another admission, stating that "after seeing her in person, Ivanka is exactly my type."

Ivanka, spotted in a light blue skirt suit, attended the event with her children, Theodore and Arabella Kushner.

What they're saying:

Ricks' compliments sparked a fury of responses online, with some questioning if he got hacked, while others suggested that he needed to chill out.

"Guess who just got banned from the WH," one person commented.

However, some fans praised the Eagles player for speaking out.

"This is the kinda confidence I wanna see in a defensive back."

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from Elias Ricks' X page.



