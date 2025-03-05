Eagles re-signing Zack Baun to 3-year, $51 million deal

article

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a new deal with All-Pro linebacker Zack Baun following the team's Super Bowl run.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports both sides agreed to a three-year, $51 million dollar contract.

What we know:

Schefter also reports that $34 million was guaranteed under the new deal and that Baun would also receive a $1.5 million signing bonus.

Baun rose to stardom in his one and only season with the Eagles after he was signed last offseason. He spent the first few seasons of his career with the New Orleans Saints after they drafted him out of the University of Wisconsin.

During his time in New Orleans, Baun primarily served on the team’s special teams units and as a backup edge rusher.

Once landing with the Eagles, he took over a starting role as a linebacker where he shined in Vic Fangio’s defense alongside fellow linebacker Nakobe Dean.

By the numbers:

Baun finished the 2024 season by being named an All-Pro with a total of 151 total tackles and 3.5 sacks.

He also logged an interception and forced a total of 5 fumbles and recovered one in the regular season.

In the postseason, he forced one fumble and recovered two. He also recorded two post season interceptions, including one against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.