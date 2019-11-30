Expand / Collapse search

Eagles running back Jordan Howard ruled out for Sunday

(Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles announced Saturday that running back Jordan Howard will miss Sunday's game in Miami with a shoulder injury.

Howard will miss his third straight game after he hurt his shoulder during Philadelphia's game against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 3.

The 25-year-old running back had been questionable for most of the week despite limited participation in practice. 

The Eagles figure to lean heavily again on Miles Sanders and the newly re-signed Jay Ajayi.