Eagles sign Brandon Brooks to four-year extension

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to a contract extension with offensive lineman Brandon Brooks.

The team announced the four-year extension with the veteran on Twitter Monday afternoon. ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the deal makes Brooks the highest-paid guard in the NFL.

Brooks, 30, is considered one of the top offensive lineman in the NFL and has been voted to the Pro Bowl the past two seasons.

The former third round pick of the Houston Texans was signed by the Eagles as a free agent in 2016.

Brooks has played in all nine of the Eagles games this season after tearing his Achilles in a playoff game against the Saints this past January.