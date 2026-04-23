Eagles trade up for USC’s Makai Lemon as A.J. Brown faces possible move

The Brief The Philadelphia Eagles traded up to select USC receiver Makai Lemon with the 20th pick in the NFL draft on Thursday, April 23. Star wide receiver A.J. Brown is likely to be traded, with the Patriots seen as top contenders. The Eagles have added several new receivers this offseason, including Dontayvion Wicks, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Elijah Moore.



The Philadelphia Eagles selected USC receiver Makai Lemon with the 20th pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night, trading up to secure the Biletnikoff Award winner as star wideout A.J. Brown appears headed for a trade.

Eagles trade up to add Makai Lemon to the offense

What we know:

The Eagles traded their No. 23 pick to the Dallas Cowboys to move up and select Lemon, who won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver this season after catching 79 passes for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Trojans.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - APRIL 23: Makai Lemon of USC celebrates after being selected twentieth overall pick by the Philadelphia Eagles during Round One of the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo Expand

Lemon, a 5-foot-11 wideout, earned first-team All-America honors and is known for acrobatic catches and game-changing plays. "They’re getting a dawg," Lemon said. "This is ready to work for real. I ain’t doing no playing."

Philadelphia has also added receivers Dontayvion Wicks, Marquise "Hollywood" Brown and Elijah Moore this offseason, giving quarterback Jalen Hurts more options on offense.

Lemon grew up 25 miles from USC’s campus in Orange County and caught 131 passes for 1,928 yards and 14 touchdowns during his two full seasons with the Trojans.

A.J. Brown’s future with the Eagles in question

Brown is not only the Eagles No. 1 wide receiver, but he’s also one of the top receivers in franchise history. He’s topped 1,000 yards receiving all four seasons with the Eagles — including consecutive 1,400-plus-yard seasons — has 339 total receptions in Philadelphia and was a crucial member of two teams that played in the Super Bowl.

Brown is likely on the move, with the Patriots expected to be the leading contender to land the star wide receiver, reuniting him with coach Mike Vrabel, who had him in Tennessee. The Rams already pursued Brown earlier in the offseason.

The Eagles could spread a $40 million salary cap hit over two seasons by waiting until June 1 to trade Brown.

Brown was unhappy last season as the Eagles offense stagnated, leading to a change at offensive coordinator.

Draft strategy and recent moves under Howie Roseman

Under general manager Howie Roseman, the Eagles have made a habit of draft-night deals. They moved up from No. 10 to No. 9 in 2023 to get defensive tackle Jalen Carter. A year earlier, they went from 15 to 13 to get defensive tackle Jordan Davis. Roseman also moved up in 2019 and 2016 and traded out of the first round in 2018.

DeVonta Smith, who was selected after a draft night deal with Dallas in 2021, has three 1,000-yard receiving seasons and two Super Bowl appearances in five seasons with the Eagles.

Philadelphia’s recent additions at receiver could help fill the gap if Brown is traded, with Lemon and Smith expected to be the top options.

What we don't know:

The Eagles have not confirmed when or if A.J. Brown will be traded, or what the final terms of any deal might be. It is also unclear how the new receivers will fit into the offense alongside DeVonta Smith and Jalen Hurts.