Philadelphia Eagles trade WR A.J. Brown to New England Patriots for 2028 first-round, 2027 fifth-round picks





The Brief The Philadelphia Eagles have traded star WR A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots. Brown, 28, became a trade candidate after reportedly expressing frustration with his role. The Eagles acquired Brown in 2022 from the Tennessee Titans for the 18th overall draft pick.



PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 21: A.J. Brown #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on September 21, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Imag Expand

After widespread speculation about A.J. Brown's future in Philadelphia, the Eagles have reportedly found a trade partner for the star wide receiver.

What we know:

The Eagles have traded wide receiver A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

The backstory:

Acquired from the Tennessee Titans before the 2023 season, Brown signed a 4-year, $100M contract with the Eagles after the trade.

In four seasons with the Eagles, Brown was one of the league's premier wide receivers, collecting 88 receptions for nearly 1500 yards.

Brown, a two-time Pro Bowler with the Eagles, played a key role in the Eagles' path to their second Super Bowl in less than 10 years.

Brown reportedly grew frustrated with his role on the team last season, including how many times he was being targeted for a pass.