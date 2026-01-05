Electric atmosphere builds as Eagles prepare to host 49ers in Wild Card showdown

It’s the calm before the storm in South Philadelphia.

Lincoln Financial Field will be rocking Sunday at 4:30 p.m. when the Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers to kick off their playoff run, and the excitement is already building days before kickoff.

"It’s electric."

That’s how Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata describes the feeling of running out of the tunnel in front of a packed home crowd.

"One of the greatest feelings you can get is the immense support," Mailata told Jeff Skversky tonight. "You really feel that running out of the tunnel. It’s a great atmosphere. Glad we get a home game."

FOX 29 caught up with Mailata during his radio show at Chickie’s & Pete’s as anticipation continues to rise across the city.

And when it comes to the 49ers, Eagles fans haven’t forgotten the history.

From San Francisco fans placing 49ers gear on the Rocky statue before the Eagles blew them out on the way to the Super Bowl three years ago, to the heated 2023 incident involving a 49ers player and Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro — there’s no shortage of drama fueling this rivalry.

"We as fans haven’t forgotten about the last time they were here," former Eagles linebacker Ike Reese told Jeff Skversky.

Eagles fans are hoping this postseason run becomes one to remember.

"I trust Nick Sirianni to win big games," said Eagles fan Jack Lesser. "He makes questionable decisions about as good as anybody ever."

Another fan, Louis Toledo, believes the quarterback will rise to the moment.

"Jalen Hurts does turn it up in the playoffs," Toledo said. "He’s shown it before."

For the Eagles to make a deep run, the offense must find its rhythm — and a well-rested Mailata says the switch will flip when it matters most.

"We have no choice to turn it on," Mailata said. "It’s do or die."

Former Eagles Pro Bowler Ike Reese knows the expectations in Philadelphia better than most.

"This city is never satisfied," Reese said. "We’re all thinking about hoisting a trophy once again."

And fans are dreaming big.

Back-to-back Super Bowl appearances and three championships in nine years, would be a dynasty.

Eagles are four wins away.