FIFA World Cup 26 ticket sales: Second phase now open

The Brief The Early Ticket Draw for FIFA World Cup 26 is open until Oct. 31 at 11 a.m. ET Host country residents will get exclusive time slots for ticket purchases. Over one million tickets available in this phase.



The second phase of ticket sales for the FIFA World Cup 26 is now open, offering fans another chance to secure their seats.

Ticket sales phase details

What we know:

The Early Ticket Draw is open through Oct. 31 at 11 a.m. ET.

Fans must enter at FIFA.com/tickets, even if they participated in the Visa Presale Draw.

This phase includes a domestic exclusivity time slot for residents of Canada, Mexico, and the United States, starting Nov. 12.

During this exclusive time slot, fans from the host countries can buy Single Match Tickets for games in their country.

Cross-nation tickets are unavailable during this period.

75 percent of tickets will be allocated to this time slot.

Dig deeper:

The first phase saw high demand, with residents of the United States, Canada, and Mexico purchasing the most tickets. England, Germany, Brazil, Spain, Colombia, Argentina, and France followed in demand.

Heimo Schirgi, FIFA World Cup 26 Chief Operating Officer, said, "We already have seen massive interest from around the world for this tournament, and especially from within the host countries."

Future ticket phases

What's next:

After the domestic exclusivity time slot, fans will have another chance to purchase tickets starting Nov. 17.

Additional phases include the Random Selection Draw, beginning after the Final Draw on Dec. 5, and a first-come, first-served phase closer to the tournament.

Fans can also purchase hospitality packages at FIFA.com/hospitality.

FIFA advises buying tickets only through FIFA.com/tickets to ensure validity.

What we don't know:

Details about the exact number of tickets available in future phases remain unclear.

Fans should stay updated through FIFA's official channels.