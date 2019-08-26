Flyers captain Claude Giroux, wife Ryanne, welcome first child

article

Flyers' captain Claude Giroux and his wife, Ryanne, have welcomed their first child -- a son.

The Flyers confirmed the news with a playful video featuring Gritty. In the video, which congratulated the couple on their newest addition to Giroux family, Gritty is seen placing a rubber ducky, diapers, and other baby-related items at his locker.

In Ryanne's Instagram story, she shared a video of Claude rocking the child. There is no confirmation on what the baby's name is just yet.

The couple announced that they were expecting a child on Valentine's Day earlier this year.

Claude and Ryanne were married last summer in Allentown, New Jersey.