Flyers clinch first playoff spot since 2020 with 3-2 shootout win over Hurricanes

The Brief The Philadelphia Flyers clinched their first playoff spot since 2020 with a 3-2 shootout win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday, April 13. Tyson Foerster scored the only shootout goal and Dan Vladar stopped Carolina's final attempt. The Flyers will face Pittsburgh in the first round, while the Hurricanes secured the top seed in the Eastern Conference.



The Philadelphia Flyers earned a 3-2 shootout victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night, locking in their first playoff appearance since 2020, according to the Associated Press. Tyson Foerster scored the decisive shootout goal and goalie Dan Vladar stopped Carolina’s last attempt, sending the Flyers into a celebration on home ice.

Flyers rally in second period to force shootout

What we know:

Tyson Foerster scored the only goal in the shootout, and Dan Vladar stopped Carolina’s fourth shootout attempt to seal the win for the Flyers.

Trevor Zegras tied the game at 2 with a power-play goal in the second period, giving him 13 points in the last 13 games and 26 goals overall this season.

The Flyers, who came into the game tied for fifth in the NHL with 21 comeback wins, rallied after falling behind 2-0 in the first period. Matvei Michkov scored his 19th goal of the season to cut the deficit, and Zegras evened the score later in the period.

The Hurricanes rested key players, including Sebastian Aho, Andrei Svechnikov, Seth Jarvis, Shayne Gostisbehere, Jaccob Slavin and Jordan Staal. Despite the loss, Carolina secured the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Flyers celebrated with fans after the win, raising their sticks at center ice to a packed crowd that had not seen a home playoff series since 2018.

Hurricanes strike early but Flyers respond

Bradly Nadeau scored on Carolina’s second shot of the game and Nikolaj Ehlers added a power-play goal late in the first period for a 2-0 Hurricanes lead.

The Flyers responded in the second period with goals from Michkov and Zegras, sending the game to overtime and then a shootout.

The Hurricanes reached the Eastern Conference final last season and won the Stanley Cup as the No. 1 seed in 2006.

The Flyers will host the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, while the Hurricanes travel to face the New York Islanders.

What we don't know:



It is not yet clear how the Flyers will match up against Pittsburgh in the upcoming playoff series or how Carolina’s rested players will impact their playoff run.