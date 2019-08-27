Expand / Collapse search

Former Eagle Connor Barwin on mission to 'Make the World Better'

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Philadelphia Eagles
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Former Philadelphia Eagle Connor Barwin joined Good Day Tuesday to give viewers a preview of his foundation's 5th Annual MTWB Benefit Concert.

PHILADELPHIA - Years after leaving Philadelphia, former Eagle Connor Barwin remains committed to making the world a better place.

Next week, the linebacker’s philanthropic efforts will bring him to the City of Brotherly Love.

Barwin’s Make the World Better Foundation will host its 5th Annual MTWB Benefit Concert at the Dell Music Center in North Philadelphia.

Barwin joined Good Day Tuesday to give viewers a preview of the event, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Connor Barwin’s Make the World Better Foundation hosting annual concert next week

The Annual Make the World Better Concert is scheduled for Sept. 5 at The Dell.

Future Islands, Hop Along, Strand of Oaks and others are slated to perform.

More information about the event, including how to purchase tickets, can be found here.