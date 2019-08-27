Former Eagle Connor Barwin on mission to 'Make the World Better'

article

Years after leaving Philadelphia, former Eagle Connor Barwin remains committed to making the world a better place.

Next week, the linebacker’s philanthropic efforts will bring him to the City of Brotherly Love.

Barwin’s Make the World Better Foundation will host its 5th Annual MTWB Benefit Concert at the Dell Music Center in North Philadelphia.

Barwin joined Good Day Tuesday to give viewers a preview of the event, which is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Future Islands, Hop Along, Strand of Oaks and others are slated to perform.

More information about the event, including how to purchase tickets, can be found here.