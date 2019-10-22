Free taco: Taco Bell will give you 1 free taco thanks to Trea Turner stealing 2nd base during World Series

In case you missed it during Game 1 of the World Series Tuesday night on FOX, the Washington Nationals' Trea Turner stole the first base of the series, clinching a free Doritos Locos Taco from Taco Bell for everyone.

In honor of their annual “Steal a Base Steal a Taco” giveaway, Taco Bell is hoping you’ll tune in to this year’s match-up between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals.

“We’ve got tacos on the mind,” tweeted the fast-food chain.

The company promised that if a base gets stolen by any player for either team during any game of the 2019 World Series championship, they will offer one free Doritos Locos Taco to every single person in all 50 states, including the District of Columbia.

Thanks to the Nationals Trea Turner, everyone gets a free Doritos Locos Taco in honor of their 'Steal a Base Steal a Taco' giveaway.

Advertisement

So whether or not your team is playing for this year’s ultimate title, thanks to this years “Taco Hero,” everyone wins.

