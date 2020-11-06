Georgia, Florida look to stake claim in SEC race

article

Everyone knows that Alabama is the biggest fish in the college football SEC pond.

The battle for the second slot, however, can be just as fascinating. And this week’s matchup between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs in Jacksonville - in the game formerly known as the “World’s Largest Cocktail Party”- is likely to end up as the deciding factor on whom the Crimson Tide will play in the SEC Championship game in December.

The bid from the SEC East is on the line with the winner taking the upper hand. Georgia currently stands at 4-1 and fifth in the Associated Press rankings while Florida, ranked eighth in the latest AP poll, who had a game with LSU postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak- stands at 3-1. The winner will have a tiebreaker advantage in the conference.

The sports betting information

At FOXBet.com, the Bulldogs are 32 point favorite as of Thursday afternoon with a money line of minus-162. (A better must wager $162 to win $100). The Gators are +135 (A $100 will win $135) on the money line. The over/under total on this game is 53 points.

The history

This will be the 98th meeting in the series between the old rivals with Georgia holding a 52-43-2 edge in the series. The Bulldogs have won the last three games in the series, including last year’s 24-17 victory. Since 2008, these teams have traded three game win streaks in the series.

The main storylines to watch

With the exception of the 41-24 loss to Alabama on Oct. 17, Georgia’s defense has been stout and convincing. In a 14-3 win over Kentucky last Saturday, the Bulldogs defense held the Wildcats to just 229 yards of total offense and forced two turnovers. The Bulldogs have running back Zamir White, who rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown in the win, and quarterback Stetson Bennett – both of whom have stellar moments this season.

On the flip side, Florida’s 41-17 win over Missouri was a showcase for senior wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who scored three times (two receptions, one rushing) against the Tigers. Quarterback Kyle Trask passed for 345 yards and four scores in the win and has thrown for over 300 yards in three of Florida’s four games. He also has a touchdown to interception ratio of 18 touchdowns to 2 interceptions.

