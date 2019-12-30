Expand / Collapse search
Giants fire head coach Pat Shurmur

FOX 5 NY
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - DECEMBER 29: New York Giants head coach Pat Shurmur prior to the National Football League game between the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles on December 29, 2019 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. (Photo by Ric

NEW YORK - The  NY Giants fired head coach Pat Shurmur Monday, sources confirmed to FOX 5 News. 

After losing the NFC East championship to the Philadelphia Eagles 34-17 on Sunday, Shurmur said he understood coaches were judged on games won.

The 54-year-old Shurmur had refused to speculate about his future after the game. He felt the franchise, which dates to 1925, was in better shape than when he took over after a 3-13 season in 2017. He noted the organization now has salary cap room for free agency and draft picks, including the No. 4 overall selection in 2020.

He also acknowledged he had not won enough for the Giants.

The four-time Super Bowl champions finished with a 4-12 record, missing the playoffs for the seventh time in eight years. New York has won 12 games over the last three seasons, including a 5-11 mark in Shurmur's first season in 2018.

A team meeting was scheduled for 11 am Monday followed by a news conference.

With the Associated Press

