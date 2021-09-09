‘Go Birds’: Eagles release 2021 season hype video
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off their 2021 season in Atlanta on Sunday against the Falcons.
Ahead of the game, they followed the annual tradition of releasing a hype video on social media to pump up the fans.
This year, the franchise took a slightly different approach from the typical ‘pump-up’ style laden with highlights from previous seasons.
The video released Thursday morning instead focused on a short phrase – "Go Birds."
Star players like Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Lane Johnson, Jalen Hurts, and a shirtless Jason Kelce all make appearances throughout the video. Tight end Zach Ertz also pops up with a joke about his new blonde hair.
Philly native Kevin Hart also has a cameo.
You can watch the full video below.
The Eagles will kick off their season with new head coach Nick Sirianni on Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX.
