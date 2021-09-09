‘Go Birds’: Eagles release 2021 season hype video

article

The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off their 2021 season in Atlanta on Sunday against the Falcons.

Ahead of the game, they followed the annual tradition of releasing a hype video on social media to pump up the fans.

This year, the franchise took a slightly different approach from the typical ‘pump-up’ style laden with highlights from previous seasons.

The video released Thursday morning instead focused on a short phrase – "Go Birds."

Star players like Fletcher Cox, Brandon Graham, Lane Johnson, Jalen Hurts, and a shirtless Jason Kelce all make appearances throughout the video. Tight end Zach Ertz also pops up with a joke about his new blonde hair.

Philly native Kevin Hart also has a cameo.

You can watch the full video below.

The Eagles will kick off their season with new head coach Nick Sirianni on Sunday at 1 p.m. on FOX.

