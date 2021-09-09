'Tremendous loss': Philly comedian, sports radio host Big Daddy Graham dies

Philadelphia sports media icon and stand-up comedian Big Daddy Graham died on Wednesday night at the age of 68.

Born Edward Gudonis, Graham was raised in Philadelphia and later formed half of the "Two Funny Philly Guys" comedy duo with local comedian Joe Conklin.

Graham spent two decades behind the mic as a sports radio host at 94WIP. He was also the author of several books, including The Great Book of Philadelphia Sports Lists he co-authored with Glen Macnow.

"There's, what, 7 billion people on the earth, you couldn't find one remotely like Big Daddy Graham," Macnow said on Good Day Philadelphia. "He was more than one-of-a-kind, he was a unique, loveable, hardworking, dedicated, brilliant man."

Big Daddy Graham

Graham suffered a number of health ailments over the years according to Conklin, including a spinal cord injury in 2019 that he never got healthy enough to attempt to rehab. Conklin said Graham's health took a turn for the worst about two weeks ago.

"They use the term one-of-a-kind a lot, ya know, there's never going to be anyone like him," Conklin said on Good Day Philadelphia. "It's a tremendous loss for the city and the business because you're not going to have that kind of rowhome mentality on the air, I don't think, ever."

Graham is survived by his two children, Keely and Ava. Following in her father's footsteps, Ava can be heard on the 94WIP morning show.

