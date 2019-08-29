Gritty announces 5K 'run', festival for Flyers Charities

article

Philadelphia's most mischievous mascot, Gritty, has announced a special 5K run to benefit the Flyers Charities.

Gritty's "little shindig" will be held Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Wells Fargo Center Complex.

The 5k invites "anti-runners" to put on their "finest Gritty regalia" to either crawl, walk, or, if they absolutely must be "try-hards", run the course.

Afterwards, the event will turn into a festival into a party. What kind of party? Apparently, it is up to you.

"Block Party. Gritty Worshipers convention. Whatever you want to call it," Gritty invites you to enjoy lots of "orange stuff", games, tunes, friends and all things Flyers hockey.

"If the fur ain't flyin', you ain't tryin'," Gritty writes in the release that makes it very clear that this course is designed for those that want to have the most fun by doing the absolute least work possible.

Funds raised will go to support Flyer Charities including the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation, Michael's Way, Center for Autism, USO, Simon's Heart, the Police Athletic League, Special Olympics Philadelphia, Philabundance, Salvation Army, the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House and many more.

To find out more information about how to get Gritty with it for this 5K, be sure to visit the Flyers Charities website.