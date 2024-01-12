Expand / Collapse search
Harris scores 37 points as Sixers, minus Embiid, rout Kings 112-93 to stop 3-game slide

By ANTHONY SANFILIPPO
Published 
Philadelphia 76ers
Associated Press
article

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 12: Tobias Harris #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers dunks the ball against Malik Monk #0 of the Sacramento Kings in the first half at the Wells Fargo Center on January 12, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The 76ers ((Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images))

Expand

PHILADELPHIA - Tobias Harris had 37 points and Tyrese Maxey added 21 as the Philadelphia 76ers snapped a three-game losing streak, beating the Sacramento Kings 112-93 on Friday night.

Harris scored 14 points in the first period, his most in any quarter this season, and never slowed down. It was the most points he’s scored in a regular-season game in six seasons with Philadelphia, and his most since setting a career high with 39 for the Los Angeles Clippers in December 2018 against Portland.

Playing without reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid, who missed his third straight game with left knee soreness, as well as rotation forwards Kelly Oubre Jr. (big toe soreness) and Robert Covington (left knee soreness), the 76ers needed contributions from other parts of their lineup.

They got it from Nicolas Batum, who scored 14 points on 5-for-5 shooting from the field. Filling in for Embiid at center, Paul Reed (eight points, seven rebounds) and Mo Bamba (11 points, four blocks) were also productive.

De’Aaron Fox had 21 points for Sacramento. Malik Monk and Keegan Murray each scored 15.

Both teams shot under 40% in the first quarter, but the Sixers pulled away with a 29-12 surge in the second. Batum scored eight points in a minute, making three consecutive shots — the last two of which were 3-pointers. That stretched Philadelphia's lead to 22, and the Kings never got closer than 12 again.

Kevin Heurter (right ankle sprain) missed the game for Sacramento.

UP NEXT

Kings: Visit the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night.

76ers: Host the Houston Rockets on Monday afternoon.