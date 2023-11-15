Hart makes 31 saves in return as the Flyers down the Hurricanes 3-1 for their 3rd straight road win

article

Owen Tippett, Travis Konecny and Ryan Poehling scored to lead the Philadelphia Flyers to a 3-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night.

The Flyers scored early goals in the first and second periods to earn their third straight road win and hand the Hurricanes their first loss in five home games this season.

Stefan Noesen scored for Carolina.

Philadelphia goalie Carter Hart made his first start since Nov. 1 and stopped 31 shots for his second road win of the season. Hart missed the previous two games after a bout with food poisoning and the three games before that with a mid-body injury.

Tippett gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 1:50 of the first off assists from Morgan Frost and Louie Belpedio. It was the fourth goal in three games for Tippett, who has scored in three straight.

Konecny made 2-0 at 19:03 when he redirected a pass from Nick Seeler past Carolina goalie Pyotr Kochetkov. It was Konecny’s team-high 10th goal of the season but first in five games and second in November.

The Flyers struck early again in the second period. Poehling needed only 29 seconds to make it 3-0. Sean Walker and Scott Laughton assisted on Poehling’s goal.

The Hurricanes, who had won six of eight, got on the board with Noesen’s goal off a feed from Tony D’Angelo at the 11-minute mark of the second. Jack Drury also had an assist.

Carolina had two power-play chances in the second but Hart made 11 saves in the period.

Kochetkov made 20 saves for the Hurricanes, who have lost four of his five starts this season.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday night.

Hurricanes: Host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night.