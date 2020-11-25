How to bet Washington-Dallas

article

Throughout the history of the National Football League, seeing the teams from Washington and Dallas playing deep in the heart of Texas on Thanksgiving Day has become a fixture event.

The names roll off the tongue. George Allen and Tom Landry. Touchdown Tony Dorsett and John Riggins. Joe Theismann and Roger Staubach. Jimmy Johnson and Joe Gibbs. All have made a mark on one of the NFL’s best rivalries.

This Thursday’s contest at AT&T Stadium (4:30 p.m., FOX) may not have the name appeal or the aesthetic value of some of those games in the past. However, it does have one thing on the line- first place in the NFC East after both the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys prevailed on Sunday to make the somewhat comical division race virtually even. All four teams- Washington, Dallas, Philadelphia and the New York Giants- have three wins, with Philadelphia holding the upper hand because of a tie from Week 3.

The sports betting information

On FOXBet.com Sportsbook, the Cowboys are listed as 3 point favorites over Washington as of Monday morning. On the money line, the Cowboys are -143 (a $143 bet would pay $100) while Washington is +120 (a $100 bet would pay off with a $120 win.) The over/under total on this game over 47 1/2 points.

Against the spread, the two teams have vastly different performances. Washington is 5-5 against the number this season – a testament to Ron Rivera ability to keep his team in games with a rebuilding roster. Meanwhile, Dallas is 2-8 against the spread, a sign of just how maddening and frustrating they have been for betters.

The history

This season, Washington won the first game between the two sides by a 25-3 margin on Oct. 25. It was the game where Andy Dalton was knocked out with a concussion that forced Dallas to use two other backup quarterbacks which caused its slide. The Dallas offense was only able to generate 142 yards of total offense in that game.

The Cowboys lead the series 73-46-2 overall. Meanwhile, Dallas has played 53 games on Thanksgiving and has gone 31-20-1 in those games. This will be the 10th time that Washington and Dallas will meet, where the Cowboys have an 8-1 edge in that series.

The storylines to watch

The main storyline is the one that is most hard to believe: the winner of this game will leapfrog Philadelphia into first place in the NFC East with a 4-7 record. (The Eagles play the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night and stand 3-6-1 at the present time.) It is hard to believe when you consider how completely awful some of the numbers are around them.

Washington has played better football since getting thumped by the Rams on Oct. 18. Smith has helped stabilize the quarterback position and followed back to back 300 yard passing games with a workmanlike effort on Sunday in a 20-9 win over the Bengals. Terry McLaurin is the main receiving threat and has been Washington’s leading receiver in nine of their 10 games this season. Perhaps Washington’s defense is the strongest unit among the four teams in the division, allowing 22.7 points per game and only 120.4 yards per game on the ground.

The Cowboys, on the other hand, ended a four game losing streak with a surprising 31-28 win over Minnesota on Sunday. Dalton returned from the concussion he suffered in the first game against Washington and a stint on the COVID-19 list to throw three touchdown passes. Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 103 yards. However, the Cowboys main issue has been defense, as it allows 31.8 points per game and has surrendered 396.2 yards per game on average.

