Jahan Dotson: Eagles acquire former first-round WR in trade with Commanders

article

The Philadelphia Eagles have bolstered their depth at wide receiver with a Thursday morning trade with the Washington Commanders.

The team announced late Thursday morning that they had acquired wide receiver Jahan Dotson and a fifth-round pick in exchange for a third-round pick and two seventh-round pick.

Dotson, a Newark, New Jersey native, was drafted by the Commanders in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Penn State.

In his first two NFL seasons he has appeared in 29 games and reeled in 84 receptions for 1,041 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Dotson joins a receiver room currently occupied by the likes of A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith. The Eagles preseason games and training camp had sparked questions about the depth at that position.

The team addressed the position in the 2024 NFL Draft with late round picks spent on Ainias Smith and Johnny Wilson. They also added veteran free agents in John Ross and Parris Cambell.