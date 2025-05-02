Double shooting kills 1 woman; 2nd woman critically injured in North Philly: officials

article

The Brief Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting in North Philadelphia that killed one person. A woman was shot in the chest and died at the hospital.



A double shooting in North Philadelphia has killed one woman and left another with critical injuries.

What we know:

Police were called to the 2400 block of North Marshall Street in North Philadelphia Friday evening around 9:15, on the report of a shooting.

Once on scene, responding officers found two women suffering with gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to Temple University Hospital where one woman, shot in the chest, died from her injuries.

The second woman was listed in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Police are actively searching for the shooter or shooters. They are also investigating a motive.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334. A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.