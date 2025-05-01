Man wanted for deadly double shooting on Philly street in broad daylight
PHILADELPHIA - Police have identified a man they are looking for in connection to a double shooting that killed a woman in North Philadelphia Wednesday morning.
What we know:
Deiby Rivera Gonzalez, 56, is wanted for a homicide that erupted on the 1500 block of East Luzerne Street just before 9:30 a.m.
Two victims, a 33-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, were found with multiple gunshot wounds and rushed to a local hospital.
The woman, identified as Jaylisa Quinones-Pinet, died a short time later. The man is said to be in critical condition.
Six shell casings were recovered from the scene, but no arrests were made.
What we don't know:
A motive is still unknown, and the suspected shooter has yet to be apprehended.
Police say he was last seen driving a 2017 Maroon Toyota Highlander.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
