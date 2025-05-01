Man wanted for deadly double shooting on Philly street in broad daylight

article

The Brief A man is being sought in connection to a deadly double shooting in North Philadelphia on Wednesday. A woman was killed, and a man was critically injured. Police have released the name of a suspect, and are asking for information about his whereabouts.



Police have identified a man they are looking for in connection to a double shooting that killed a woman in North Philadelphia Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Deiby Rivera Gonzalez, 56, is wanted for a homicide that erupted on the 1500 block of East Luzerne Street just before 9:30 a.m.

Two victims, a 33-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man, were found with multiple gunshot wounds and rushed to a local hospital.

The woman, identified as Jaylisa Quinones-Pinet, died a short time later. The man is said to be in critical condition.

Six shell casings were recovered from the scene, but no arrests were made.

What we don't know:

A motive is still unknown, and the suspected shooter has yet to be apprehended.

Police say he was last seen driving a 2017 Maroon Toyota Highlander.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.