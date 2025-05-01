Expand / Collapse search

Berks County man charged with rape after victim comes forward: prosecutors

Published  May 1, 2025 1:31pm EDT
Berks County
The Brief

    • A Pennsylvania man is charged with raping a teenage girl for several years in both Berks and Chester counties.
    • The allegations came to light after the victim, who is now an adult, came forward.
    • Jonathan Rodriguez has been charged with multiple counts of rape, sexual assault, and several other crimes.

BERKS COUNTY - A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after prosecutors say he inflicted years of sexual abuse on a teenage girl who only recently came forward.

Jonathan Rodriguez, 39, was charged on Wednesday with multiple counts of rape, statutory sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and more.

Prosecutors say that Rodriguez's victim, who is now an adult, recently came forward about years of sexual abuse that began when she was around 14-years-old.

What we know:

Prosecutors say 39-year-old Jonathan Rodriguez is accused of raping an unnamed female for several years while she was a teen. 

Rodriguez, a Morgantown resident, was charged on Wednesday with a number of crimes, including rape, sexual assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigators say the alleged abuse began when the victim was around 14-years-old, and happened in both Chester and Berks counties over several years.

When a family member confronted Rodriguez about the allegations, officials say he apologized for what he had done and said he was seeking forgiveness from God.

Rodriguez surrendered to Berks County Detectives a day after he was charged.

What's next:

Prosecutors say Rodriguez was transported to the Berks County Central Processing Center for booking.

No information was shared on possible bail.

