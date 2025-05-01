Berks County man charged with rape after victim comes forward: prosecutors
BERKS COUNTY - A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after prosecutors say he inflicted years of sexual abuse on a teenage girl who only recently came forward.
Jonathan Rodriguez, 39, was charged on Wednesday with multiple counts of rape, statutory sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and more.
Prosecutors say that Rodriguez's victim, who is now an adult, recently came forward about years of sexual abuse that began when she was around 14-years-old.
What we know:
Prosecutors say 39-year-old Jonathan Rodriguez is accused of raping an unnamed female for several years while she was a teen.
Rodriguez, a Morgantown resident, was charged on Wednesday with a number of crimes, including rape, sexual assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Investigators say the alleged abuse began when the victim was around 14-years-old, and happened in both Chester and Berks counties over several years.
When a family member confronted Rodriguez about the allegations, officials say he apologized for what he had done and said he was seeking forgiveness from God.
Rodriguez surrendered to Berks County Detectives a day after he was charged.
What's next:
Prosecutors say Rodriguez was transported to the Berks County Central Processing Center for booking.
No information was shared on possible bail.