Berks County man charged with rape after victim comes forward: prosecutors

article

The Brief A Pennsylvania man is charged with raping a teenage girl for several years in both Berks and Chester counties. The allegations came to light after the victim, who is now an adult, came forward. Jonathan Rodriguez has been charged with multiple counts of rape, sexual assault, and several other crimes.



A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after prosecutors say he inflicted years of sexual abuse on a teenage girl who only recently came forward.

Jonathan Rodriguez, 39, was charged on Wednesday with multiple counts of rape, statutory sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and more.

Prosecutors say that Rodriguez's victim, who is now an adult, recently came forward about years of sexual abuse that began when she was around 14-years-old.

What we know:

Prosecutors say 39-year-old Jonathan Rodriguez is accused of raping an unnamed female for several years while she was a teen.

Rodriguez, a Morgantown resident, was charged on Wednesday with a number of crimes, including rape, sexual assault, and endangering the welfare of a child.

Investigators say the alleged abuse began when the victim was around 14-years-old, and happened in both Chester and Berks counties over several years.

When a family member confronted Rodriguez about the allegations, officials say he apologized for what he had done and said he was seeking forgiveness from God.

Rodriguez surrendered to Berks County Detectives a day after he was charged.

What's next:

Prosecutors say Rodriguez was transported to the Berks County Central Processing Center for booking.

No information was shared on possible bail.