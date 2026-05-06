Knicks edge Sixers 108-102 in Game 2, take 2-0 series lead in New York

The Brief Jalen Brunson scored 26 points to lead the Knicks to a 108-102 win over the 76ers on Wednesday, May 6. The Knicks now hold a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals, according to the Associated Press. Joel Embiid missed the game due to injury, and the series moves to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday.



Jalen Brunson scored 26 points and helped the New York Knicks take control late in a close game, leading to a 108-102 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, May 6 for a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Knicks edge out 76ers in a back-and-forth battle

What we know:

The Knicks and 76ers traded the lead 25 times and were tied 14 times, with neither team leading by more than seven points.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks dribbles against Dominick Barlow #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter in Game Two of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Madison Square Ga Expand

Brunson made the tie breaking basket with 5:06 remaining, then added another jumper for a 103-99 advantage with 3:45 left.

OG Anunoby scored 24 points for New York, though he was not on the floor at the end of the game and it was unclear if he had been hurt.

The Knicks' Game 1 win made them the first team to win three straight postseason games by at least 25 points.

The 76ers played without Joel Embiid

The backstory: Joel Embiid was ruled out with right hip and ankle injuries after waking up with soreness and being unable to go through the 76ers’ morning shoot around.

Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 26 points after scoring only 13 in Game 1, according to the Associated Press.

Paul George and Kelly Oubre Jr. each scored 19 points, and VJ Edgecombe added 17 for the 76ers, according to the Associated Press.

Josh Hart, who had appeared to hurt his left hand or wrist in the third quarter and left the game, made a key 3-pointer with 6:52 remaining, according to the Associated Press.

The series now shifts to Philadelphia

What's next:

The series moves to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Friday and Game 4 on Sunday, where Embiid will find out if he gets his wish for the arena to be filled with Sixers fans or if New Yorkers made their way in, according to the Associated Press.

The 76ers previously overcame a 3-1 deficit against Boston in the first round, according to the Associated Press.

Maxey scored 15 points in the second quarter and 19 in the first half, but the Knicks did a better job defending him in the second half, led by Mikal Bridges, who also scored 18 points.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if OG Anunoby was injured at the end of the game, according to the Associated Press. It is also unknown if Joel Embiid will be able to play in the upcoming games.