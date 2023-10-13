MLB playoffs: Here's when the Phillies will take on the Diamondbacks for NLCS

article

Phillies fans have the whole weekend to rest up - or keep celebrating - before the big week ahead!

After an epic four-game clinch, the Phillies are heading to the NLCS for the second straight year to face off against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The road to the championship will begin Monday, October 16, with the Phils taking the field at Citizens Bank Park for Game 1 at 8:07 p.m.

Here's the full schedule for the best-of-seven series:

Game 1: 8 p.m. Monday, October 16, at Citizens Bank Park

Game 2: 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 17, at Citizens Bank Park

Game 3: 5 p.m. Thursday, October 19, in Arizona

Game 4: 8 p.m. Friday, October 20, in Arizona

Game 5 (if needed): 8 p.m. Saturday, October 21, in Arizona

Game 6 (if needed): 5 p.m. Monday, October 23, at Citizens Bank Park

Game 7 (if needed): 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 24, at Citizens Bank Park

The Phillies have yet to announce a starting pitcher for the series.

Ticket registration for the NLCS has already passed, but fans can still register for World Series tickets until October 15.

If the Phillies clinch the National League championship, they will take on the winner of the Rangers-Astros series in the World Series.