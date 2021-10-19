MVP odds watch: Kyler Murray back on top, ahead of Dak Prescott and Josh Allen

article

After a one-week absence from the summit, Kyler Murray is back atop the latest NFL MVP odds.

His lead is a narrow one, though, with two veteran superstar quarterbacks nipping at his heels.

Here are the MVP favorites, according to FOX Bet's insights , with a breakdown of each candidate's recent play and what is on the horizon (All odds current as of Tuesday morning).

1. Kyler Murray +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total at FOX Bet )

How it's going: Murray bounced back from a subpar performance – by his standards – in Week 5 with a swarming outing against the Cleveland Browns in a 37-14 win on the road. The 24-year-old Arizona Cardinals QB torched the Browns for 229 yards and four touchdowns on 20-for-30 passing, finishing with a 129.0 passer rating – his best of the season. One area of concern: He did have four fumbles, all of which he recovered, but he now has a total of six fumbles in the past two weeks.

What's up next: The undefeated Cardinals take on the 1-5 Houston Texans on Sunday and are the overwhelming favorites in the contest. The point spread in that game, -16.5 as of Tuesday morning, is the largest of all the Week 7 games. The Texans give up the 25th-most points yards per game (28.7), so Murray could be in for another big performance.

What people are saying : "I think he could be better than Lamar [Jackson] and [Patrick] Mahomes . I think he’s the best of both of them put together." ⁠— Kay Adams, "Good Morning Football"

How it's going: Prescott broke the 400-plus-yard passing mark for the ninth time in his career in Sunday's 35-29 overtime win against the New England Patriots . He completed 70.6% of his 51 pass attempts for 445 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, connecting with breakout wide receiver CeeDee Lamb on nine catches for 149 yards and a pair of scores. After starting the season with a loss, the Dallas Cowboys have rattled off five straight wins and have a firm hold on the top spot of the otherwise floundering NFC East.

What's up next: A bye week for Dallas, and just in time, apparently. Prescott suffered a calf injury in Sunday's win but is "looking good" following an MRI, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. After the bye, the Cowboys will take on the Minnesota Vikings .

What people are saying : "Dak Prescott's teams in 2016, ‘17, ’18 and ‘19 would’ve lost that game [against the Patriots]." ⁠— Skip Bayless , " Undisputed "

How it's going: Allen and the Buffalo Bills came up just short – literally – in Monday night's 34-31 loss to the Tennessee Titans . Trailing by three points with 22 seconds left, Bills head coach opted to try and convert a fourth-and-1 from Tennessee's 3-yard line, putting the ball in his 6-foot-5, 237-pound QB's hands. The Titans stonewalled Allen, though, sealing the game for the hosts. Allen finished the game 35-for-47 for 353 yards, three touchdowns, one interception and a passer rating of 107.8.

What's up next: The Bills have a bye in Week 7. When they return to action in Week 8, they will take on the Miami Dolphins .

What people are saying : "I don't blame the coach, they made the right decision. Their quarterback just let them down." ⁠— Nick Wright of " First Things First " on Buffalo's late fourth-down decision

HONORABLE MENTIONS

