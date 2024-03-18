NCAA Tournament: Drexel women's basketball heading to March Madness

It's official, the Drexel Dragons have punched their ticket!

The women's basketball team earned an automatic bid to the Women's NCAA Tournament after claiming a 68-60 victory against top CAA seed Stony Brook this weekend.

Ranking 7th in the CAA tournament, Drexel came out on top after staying ahead the entire game.

The team's own Amaris Baker was also named "Most Oustanding Player" by CAA Basketball following their epic win!

Drexel will face the top seed yet again as they take on Texas in the opening round of the NCAA tournament in Austin.

The Dragons have the 16th seed in the Portland Four Region.