NFL odds: How to bet Buccaneers vs. Eagles, point spread, more

Tom Brady is closing in on another career milestone as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

With four touchdown passes, Brady would become the first quarterback in NFL history to reach 600 career touchdown passes. Drew Brees is second on the career list with 571. Aaron Rodgers is next among active QBs with 422 (fifth).

Brady is also in an elite club. He, Peyton Manning, Drew Brees ad Brett Favre are the only quarterbacks in NFL history to beat all 32 teams.

Brady said he believes he escaped serious injury to his right thumb in the first half Sunday against the Dolphins . He hit his hand on the helmet of a Dolphin with 2 minutes, 30 seconds to go in the first half. Brady continued to play, throwing three of his five touchdown passes after he was injured.

TB12 is 13-3 all-time on Thursday Night Football and 4-1 against Philadelphia in his career. The Eagles beat Brady's New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII 41-33 in 2018.

QB Hurts’ combined total of 2,812 passing and rushing yards is the fifth-highest in NFL history by a quarterback through his first nine career games.

If they want to beat the Bucs, Hurts will need all his weapons. Unfortunately, the Eagles placed tight end Dallas Goedert , who is vaccinated, on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. Goedert may return after he has two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Goedert is third on the Eagles with 216 receiving yards and is tied for the team lead with two touchdowns.

Philadelphia's defensive will also need to step up. The Eagles are led by tackle Javon Hargrave , who is having a monster season. He ranks first among DTs in sacks (six), pash rush win rate (23 percent), pass rush productivity (9.4), tackles for loss (seven), and run stops (17).

"Sorry, I'm not sorry, but I don't foresee Jalen Hurts outdueling Tom Brady in primetime," FOX Sports' Betting Analyst Sam Panayotovich said. "You also get better value laying points with the Bucs on the road because the numbers aren't as bloated. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni hasn't impressed me with his play-calling, and I'll gladly take Tampa to just win the game."

Tampa Bay’s run defense ranks No. 1 in the league by a wide margin, allowing just 45.8 rushing yards per game. Cleveland ranks second at 75.6.

The Bucs have held three of their five opponents to 25 points or fewer this season.

The Eagles are fifth in yards per rushing attempt (5.2) and 26th in rushing attempts (113). They are the first NFL team in 22 years to average 5.2 yards per run through five games on fewer than 23 attempts per game.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS @ PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX)

Point spread: Buccaneers -7 (favored to win by more than seven points, otherwise Eagles cover)

Moneyline: Buccaneers -275 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.64 total); Eagles +230 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Total scoring over/under: 52.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports' Sam Panayotovich: "If you are not familiar with a two-team teaser, it allows you to move a side or total six points in whatever direction you want, but you must win both legs of the teaser to cash in. For this one, we'll be teasing the Bucs down to -1, as well as the Panthers to +7 in their game against the Vikings."

PICK: Buccaneers in a two-team teaser (teased down to -1 and Panthers to +7 against the Vikings) via FOX Bet.

