NFL odds: Super Bowl 2022 opening lines, props, picks

It's official: The Los Angeles Rams will take on the Cincinnati Bengals for all the marbles in Super Bowl LVI.

Here is everything you need to know about the odds for Super Bowl LVI — the point spread, moneyline, total scoring over/under and prop bets (with all NFL odds via FOX Bet) .

SUPER BOWL 2022

Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals (6:30 p.m. ET Feb. 13, NBC)

Point spread: Rams -4 (Rams favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Bengals cover)

Moneyline: Rams -188 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.32 total); Bengals +160 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Total scoring over/under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Geoff Schwartz:

"I’m taking the Rams to win the Super Bowl they are hosting. Maybe it’s a mistake after picking against the Bengals for weeks now, but my mind will not allow me to pick a team with an offensive line I do not trust in a Super Bowl. The Rams will win this game with their trench play and Stafford doing enough to have them hoisting the Lombardi Trophy after the final whistle."

PICK: Rams (-188 at FOX Bet) to win Super Bowl LVI

PROP BETS

FOX Bet has already posted a ton of player and team props for Super Bowl LVI , as well. Here are just a few of the biggest:

Joe Burrow passing yards over/under: 260.5 yards

Matthew Stafford passing yards over/under: 280.5 yards

Cooper Kupp to score a TD: -154

Cam Akers to score a TD: -115

Ja'Marr Chase to score a TD: -105

Joe Mixon to score a TD: -105

Odell Beckham Jr. to score a TD: +155

Bengals' team total over/under: 22.5 points scored

Rams' team total over/under: 26.5 points scored

COIN TOSS

Unlike at many sportsbooks, FOX Bet is offering +100 odds on both heads and tails for the result of the opening coin toss for Super Bowl LVI.

Heads: +100

Tails: +100

That translates to an implied probability of 50% on each bet — the same as the actual probability on the coin toss, of course. That means you don't have to pay any vigorish to bet on the coin toss at FOX Bet.

