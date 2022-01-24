NFL odds: Super Bowl futures for Chiefs, 49ers, Rams, Bengals

article

After an epic NFL divisional round, we're down to just four teams vying for Super Bowl VLI.

Here are the updated Super Bowl futures odds for the Chiefs, Rams 49ers and Bengals, with all odds via FOX Bet .

ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LVI*

Kansas City Chiefs : +125 ( bet $10 to win $22.50 total )

Los Angeles Rams : +200 ( bet $10 to win $30 total )

San Francisco 49ers : +450 ( bet $10 to win $55 total )

Cincinnati Bengals : +750 ( bet $10 to win $85 total )

ELIMINATED TEAMS' ODDS BEFORE WILD CARD/DIVISIONAL ROUND

Green Bay Packers : +375 ( bet $10 to win $47.50 total )

Tampa Bay Buccaneers : +400 ( bet $10 to win $50 total )

Buffalo Bills : +400 ( bet $10 to win $50 total )

Tennessee Titans : +800 ( bet $10 to win $90 total )

Dallas Cowboys : +1200 ( bet $10 to win $130 total )

New England Patriots : +1800 ( bet $10 to win $190 total )

Arizona Cardinals : +2500 ( bet $10 to win $260 total )

Las Vegas Raiders : +4500 ( bet $10 to win $460 total )

Philadelphia Eagles : +5500 ( bet $10 to win $560 total )

Pittsburgh Steelers : +6600 ( bet $10 to win $670 total )

A few notes:

- After the Chiefs won one of the best games of all-time against the Bills, they head into conference weekend as the favorites to win it all. Their odds shortened from +320 to +125 to win the Super Bowl.

- Los Angeles sits right behind Kansas City on the list. The Rams' odds moved down from +550 to +200 after their win over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

- The biggest mover from preseason odds to win it all to current lines? That would be the Bengals, who opened at a whopping +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total). Cincinnati is down to +750 to hoist the Lombardi after beating Tennessee in the divisional round.

- The biggest riser since the postseason started? The 49ers! Their odds shortened to +2500 after defeating the Dallas Cowboys during Super Wild Card Weekend. Then after ousting the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round, the Niners have gone all the way down to +450 to win it all.

So who are you throwing a few bucks down on to win the Super Bowl?

