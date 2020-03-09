Oskar Lindblom returns to Flyers for team photos

Expand / Collapse search

Oskar Lindblom joined the Philadelphia Flyers for team photos on Monday.

PHILADELPHIA - Oskar Lindblom was back with the Flyers for team photos on Monday. Lindblom is out for the rest of the season while he undergoes treatments for Ewing sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer. 

His teammates say it was incredibly uplifting to spend time with him.

Lindblom, who was drafted by the Flyers in 2014, enjoyed a promising rookie season in 2018 and was on pace to score 30 goals this year.

