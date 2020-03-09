Oskar Lindblom returns to Flyers for team photos

Oskar Lindblom was back with the Flyers for team photos on Monday. Lindblom is out for the rest of the season while he undergoes treatments for Ewing sarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer.

His teammates say it was incredibly uplifting to spend time with him.

Lindblom, who was drafted by the Flyers in 2014, enjoyed a promising rookie season in 2018 and was on pace to score 30 goals this year.

