Oskar Lindblom's contract extended, will remain a Philadelphia Flyer

article

It’s official – Left Wing Oskar Lindblom will remain in Philadelphia, at least for three additional years.

The Philadelphia Flyers announced Wednesday left wing Oskar Linblom will remain with the Flyers, extending his contract by three years, with an average annual value of $3 million.

23-year-old Lindblom was off to a great start as the 2019-2020 season took off, scoring 11 goals and tying the team lead while racking up 18 points in 30 games.

Lindblom was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma in December 2019. He finished his treatments on July 2 and it was determined by his doctors that he is cancer free, at this time.

RELATED COVERAGE: Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma

Oskar Lindblom returns to Flyers for team photos

Advertisement

Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom returns to the ice for first time since cancer diagnosis

Flyers Oskar Lindblom rings bell marking end of cancer treatment

"I am very excited to be a part of the Flyers for the next three seasons," said Lindblom. "The support that the organization, the fans, and the entire NHL has given me has been quite overwhelming. I can't wait to get back skating with the boys and being the professional hockey player I know I can be.”

While receiving treatments, Linblom was a constant presence in the locker room and at games.

Lindblom is a native of Sweden and was selected by the Flyers in the fifth round in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft. He signed his first deal with the Flyers in May of 2017.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP