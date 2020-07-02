Flyers Oskar Lindblom rings bell marking end of cancer treatment

article

A few weeks after rejoining his teammates on the ice, Philadelphia Flyers forward Oskar Lindblom is celebrating the end of his cancer treatments.

Lindblom was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma, a rare bone cancer, back in December of 2019.

The Flyers shared video of Lindblom ringing a bell at Penn to mark the end of his treatments on Thursday. He was met with an ovation from hospital staff.

The news comes just weeks after Lindblom joined some of his teammates on the ice at Virtua Center Flyers SkateZone in Voorhees, New Jersey in late June.

The Flyers released a short interview with Lindblom, 23, after he wrapped up treatment.

"I can't even explain how I feel. It feels like I'm having my birthday, Christmas, and all those holidays at the same time. It feels awesome to be done and I just can't wait to get back to normal life again," Lindblom said.

