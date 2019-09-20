Expand / Collapse search

Pederson confirms DeSean Jackson will miss Eagles game against Detroit

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 22: DeSean Jackson #10 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at Lincoln Financial Field on August 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty I

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson confirmed Friday that wide reciever DeSean Jackson will miss Sunday afternoon's game against the Detroit Lions due to a nagging abdominal injury.

This new does not come as a shock. Jackson, along with fellow wide out Alshon Jeffery, departed last weekend's 24-20 loss against the Atlanta Falcons with a groin injury.

Reports earlier this week indicated Jackson would miss at least one week and could miss the Bird's Thursday night game in Green Bay.

Meanwhile, Pederson remained hopeful Jeffery and tight end Dallas Goedert will be healthy enough to play Sunday.