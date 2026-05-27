Philadelphia Union part ways with head coach Bradley Carnell

article

The Brief The Philadelphia Union announce they're moving on from head coach Bradley Carnell. Carnell led the Union to an MLS-best 20-8-6 record in 2025. So far in 2026, though, the Union are an MLS-worst 1-10-4. Union II head coach Ryan Richter will serve as interim head coach.



The Philadelphia Union announced they are moving on from head coach Bradley Carnell on Wednesday, 15 games into his second season.

What we know:

The Union named Carnell head coach ahead of the 2025 season. That season, he led the team to an MLS-best 20-8-6 record, before being eliminated by New York City FC in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The tables have been flipped in 2026. So far in 15 games this season, Philadelphia is 1-10-4 with 7 total points, dead last in MLS.

SUGGESTED: Philadelphia Union’s Danley Jean Jacques brings Haiti pride to World Cup in Philly

The Union are just 1-10 so far this season. The team announced it is moving on from Carnell while MLS is on hiatus for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

What they're saying:

On Wednesday, Union owner Jay Sugarman thanked Carnell for his time with the team, saying that Carnell "brought professionalism and passion to his role."

"…We appreciate everything he has contributed to the team and organization," Sugarman said. "We are confident that he will find success in his future coaching endeavors."

Carnell also thanked the club and the fans, saying that he is "proud of what we accomplished together and grateful for the relationships and memories we built along the way."

"To my staff and especially the players, thank you for your hard work and dedication through both the highs and the challenges," Carnell said. "You inspired me every day and I appreciate the opportunity to have been part of this team."

What's next:

Philadelphia Union II Head Coach Ryan Richter will serve as interim head coach, the Union announced on Wednesday, while they search for a new permanent option.

Richter played professionally for seven years, and was actually drafted by the Union in the 2011 MLS Supplemental Draft. Richter's been with the club since 2018 as a coach, first as assistant head coach before being named Union II's head coach in January 2025.

The Union's next game is July 22 against the New York Red Bulls.