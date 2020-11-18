Philadelphia 76ers select Tyrese Maxey with No. 21 pick in 2020 NBA draft

article

The Philadelphia 76ers selected Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey with the 21st pick of the NBA draft Wednesday night, the first selection under the new regime led by president Daryl Morey.

Maxey, who burst into tears when he was selected, averaged 19 points for Kentucky last season and shot 43% for the field. He extended Kentucky’s streak of 11 straight drafts with a first-round pick. Maxey was the 30th first-round pick under John Calipari.

Maxey shot 29% from 3-point range.

The Sixers have three more picks in the second.

But they made their major move right before the draft, sending Al Horford and a protected future first-round pick to Oklahoma City in a trade with the Thunder.

The Associated Press contribtued to this report.

