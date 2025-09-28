Philadelphia Eagles soar to 4-0 after defeating Buccaneers in Tampa Bay, 31-25

article

The Brief The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-25. Eagles improve to a 4-0 record after the victory. Philadelphia's next game is against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 5.



The Philadelphia Eagles soared to a 4-0 record with a victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who also entered the game undefeated.

Eagles secure victory with strong first half

What we know:

The Eagles took an early lead in the first quarter with a 35-yard touchdown return by S. Brown from a blocked punt and a 2-yard pass from J. Hurts to D. Goedert. J. Elliott successfully kicked both extra points.

D. Goedert scored another touchdown in the second quarter with a 5-yard pass from J. Hurts, followed by a 39-yard field goal by J. Elliott, extending the Eagles' lead.

The Buccaneers' efforts

What they're saying:

The Buccaneers managed to put points on the board with a 42-yard field goal by C. McLaughlin in the first quarter. In the second quarter, McLaughlin hit an impressive 65-yard field goal.

The Tampa Bay offense found some rhythm in the third quarter with a 77-yard touchdown pass from B. Mayfield to E. Egbuka, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Eagles' lead.

The game ended with the Eagles taking a safety to protect the win, 31-25.

Big picture view:

The Eagles' strong start to the season positions them as a formidable team in the league, maintaining an undefeated record after four games.