Philadelphia Flyers update 2019-2020 ticketing prices during pandemic

With most of the Philadelphia area still under a stay-at-home order, the Philadelphia Flyers are reaching out to their fans.

While they are hopeful that the 2019-2020 Flyers season will resume, they have updated their policies for the regular season for fans for the games that haven’t been played due to the coronavirus.

In a statement released online, the Flyers will honor fans holding tickets for any of the six remaining home games of the 2019-2020 season with credit to apply to future scheduled payments or to be able to exchange for a refund.

Season ticket members will be able to received a credit for these unplayed games that will be applied to their 2020-2021 payments that are due next month.

All other plan holders will receive a credit that they can use to purchase future tickets or receive a refund while single game ticket holders will automatically be given a refund that will be returned to them in the same way that they were bought in the next 7-10 business days.

In the event that any of the six remaining games are rescheduled with fans in attendance, the fans who previously held the tickets will have the first opportunity to purchase new ones.

While the Flyers are exploring and updating their ticketing options for their fans, it does not mean that the NHL has cancelled the 2019-2020 season and are still planning on awarding the Stanley Cup this year.

