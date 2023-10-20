Philadelphia police begin preparing the city for Phillies to take home a NLCS win

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley got the inside scoop on just how proactive Philadelphia Police Department is being ahead a potential NLCS championship win for the Phillies.

Police have been placed on 12-hour shifts and have lined the streets with barricades to control chaotic fans.

"We're setting up and we're getting ready for the Phillies to come home and win it all," said a Philadelphia Department of Streets employee.

While some appreciate the precaution, others see the preparation as a Philly curse.

"I feel like it's jinxing them," said an Allied security guard. "Were on a roll right now let it play out if we get back home and there's gonna be a game six or seven, then put the barricades out."

Many fans are feeling the Phillies phever, and don’t plan on holding back their way of celebrating ahead a potential advance to the World Series.

"Yes sir gonna be lit having fun knocking trash cans over all types of stuff you feel me?" said. "But number one thing Go Phillies!" said a Philly resident.