Philadelphia Soul set to return with Arena Football relaunch League next year

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 10:35AM
Philadelphia
CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 24: Philadelphia Soul QB Dan Raudabaugh (5) throws a pass during the fourth quarter of the Arena Football League game between the Philadelphia Soul and Cleveland Gladiators on June 24, 2017, at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, O

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia is about to get even more soul!

The Arena Football League announced last week that they are making a return in 2024.

Sixteen teams are set to play in the re-branded AFL, including the Philadelphia Soul.

The Soul is among the most successful arena teams, winning three championships during the league's last run.

It was established in 2004, and owned in part by Jon Bon Jovi before the league filed for bankruptcy in 2019.

It's unclear where Philadelphia's team will play their home games. Previous locations included the Spectrum and Wells Fargo Center.