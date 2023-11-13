Philadelphia Soul set to return with Arena Football relaunch League next year

article

Philadelphia is about to get even more soul!

The Arena Football League announced last week that they are making a return in 2024.

Sixteen teams are set to play in the re-branded AFL, including the Philadelphia Soul.

The Soul is among the most successful arena teams, winning three championships during the league's last run.

It was established in 2004, and owned in part by Jon Bon Jovi before the league filed for bankruptcy in 2019.

It's unclear where Philadelphia's team will play their home games. Previous locations included the Spectrum and Wells Fargo Center.