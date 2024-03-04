Philadelphia sports teams, players react to Jason Kelce's retirement from the NFL

Jason Kelce shook the sports world on Monday as he broke the news that his playing days had come to an end.

After 13 seasons with the Eagles, and helping to bring the city its first ever Super Bowl ring, Kelce emotionally delivered the news in a Monday press conference that he would be retiring.

The news garnered reactions from the Eagles, and the rest of the city’s beloved teams.

"It is difficult to put into words how much Jason Kelce has meant to everyone in this organization, to the city of Philadelphia, and to our fans," began a statement from Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie. "He gave everything he had to all of us for 13 years, and he did it in a way that was truly authentic."

Lurie went on to call Kelce a ‘future Hall of Famer’ and questioned If there had ever been a more perfect marriage between a player, city, and team.

On their social platforms, the Eagles also shared a nearly seven-minute-long video tribute for Kelce.

The Phillies, 76ers, Flyers, and Union all shared tributes of their own.

The Sixers even shared photos from the night Kelce performed the National Anthem in front of a packed Wells Fargo Center crowd.

FOX 29 spoke with 94 WIP’s Merrill Reese shortly after Kelce’s press conference.

"To hear this guy stand up and talk about how Philadelphia played such a big part in his career, how much he loves this city," Reese began. "We hear all too often fans in other cities, athletes in this city, point fingers and say ‘it’s tough to play here, I can’t stand the booing. Why don’t they support us?’ He understands, he gets it. Jason Kelce understands that the fans react the way they do because they love this team so much, and they have helped push him to the greatness he achieved."

His Eagles teammates also took to social media to congratulate their teammate on a career that included six First-Team All-Pro selections, seven Pro Bowls, and the most consecutive starts in franchise history with 156.

"Congrats to my guy @JasonKelce amazing career #EaglesGoat," wrote Eagles cornerback Darius Slay on X.

After posting a brief video of Kelce highlight’s to Creed’s song ‘Higher,’ former Eagles defensive tackle Beau Allen also shared some love for Kelce.

"All joking aside @JasonKelce is an incredible leader, unbelievable competitor and a phenomenal friend. Truly a privilege to share so much time with you on and off the field. Love you brother."

Longtime teammate Zach Ertz also took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute.

"Kelce, I honestly don’t think you understand the impact you had on your teammates for the past 13 years," Ertz wrote. ‘I wouldn’t be the player I am without you and we would not have had the success without you; and that’s not even talking about your on-field talent. Thank you for everything.'

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts also shared a brief tribute on his Instagram story.

"Nobody does it better," he wrote over a tribute graphic posted by the Eagles.

Others around the sports world also reacted to Kelce's announcement on social media, including fellow future Hall-of-Famer JJ Watt.

"Just go ahead and ge the Gold Jacket fitted right now. Congrats on one hell of a career @JasonKelce. A pleasure and an honor to share the field with you," Watt wrote.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.