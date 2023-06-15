Phillies above .500 for first time since May 13, beat Diamondbacks 5-4

article

The defending National League champions have needed more than two months to start playing good baseball.

Considering recent history, the Philadelphia Phillies are just fine with that trend.

Bryson Stott hit his second homer in three games, Aaron Nola threw 6 2/3 effective innings and the Phillies moved over .500 for the first time in more than a month by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4 on Thursday.

"It's awesome," catcher Garrett Stubbs said. "I guess June really is the month for the Phillies."

The Phillies have won 10 of 12 and own a 35-34 record, jumping above .500 for the first time since May 13. They took three of four games from the NL West-leading Diamondbacks this week.

Philadelphia's recent surge is reminiscent of last season, when a nine-game June winning streak changed the team's fortunes and eventually propelled them all the way to the World Series.

"It just happens as the year goes on, you get more reps and start finding new things," Nola said. "Guys start finding themselves, feeling good on the mound and at the plate."

Nola (6-5) was terrific outside of a four-run third. The veteran right-hander gave up four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out nine.

Craig Kimbrel worked the ninth for his 10th save despite three pitch-clock violations, including two to one batter.

Philadelphia was 25-32 on June 2 following a five-game losing streak, but its star-filled lineup has started to produce over the past few weeks. The Phillies scored 32 runs in four games against Arizona.

All nine starters had at least one hit Thursday, led by two each from Stott, Nick Castellanos, Trea Turner and Alec Bohm.

Stott led off the second by turning on a high fastball from Ryne Nelson that landed in the right-field seats for a solo homer — his second long ball of the series and seventh this season. Turner added an RBI infield single later in the inning.

Philadelphia pushed its advantage to 3-0 in the third on Bohm's RBI double.

The Diamondbacks responded with a four-run third, capped by Ketel Marte’s three-run homer to right-center for a 4-3 lead. It was Marte’s 10th homer of the season.

That advantage was short-lived. The Phillies jumped back on top 5-4 in the fourth on run-scoring hits from Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper.

That ended the afternoon for Nelson (2-4), who was repeatedly hit hard, giving up five runs on 10 hits over four innings. The rookie right-hander walked two, struck out five, and now has a 5.30 ERA.

"They're the defending National League champions for a reason," D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. "It's nice to go toe-to-toe with them, but I'm not about moral victories, I'm into wins. Period."

Jake McCarthy and Gabriel Moreno both had two hits for the D-backs, who lost their second straight one-run game.

"The Phillies are playing well right now, they're swinging it well," first baseman Christian Walker said. "We had some chances, stayed in a couple of the games, but they didn't go our way."

STOTT'S SURGE

Stott pushed his batting average to .301 with another two-hit game. The second baseman is 12 of 23 at the plate over his past six games.

The 25-year-old hit .317 in the first month of the season before slumping to .255 in May. He's up over .350 so far in June.

"Everybody goes through the ebbs and flows of the season," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. "He started off great, then fatigue sets in, things like that. But he's back to seeing the baseball, using the field, working long counts. He's doing a great job."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: Marte started for the first time since Monday. He'd been dealing with lower back soreness.

UP NEXT

Phillies: A three-game series at Oakland starting Friday. RHP Taijuan Walker (6-3, 4.67 ERA) will pitch the first game against Athletics LHP JP Sears (1-3, 4.15).

Diamondbacks: Will host Cleveland for a three-game series beginning Friday. RHP Zac Gallen (7-2, 3.09 ERA) pitches the first game against Guardians RHP Triston McKenzie (0-1, 4.50).