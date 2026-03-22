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Phillies, Cristopher Sánchez agree to 6-year contract

Published  March 22, 2026 12:46pm EDT
Philadelphia Phillies
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 04: Cristopher Sanchez #61 of the Philadelphia Phillies pitches in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game one of the Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 04, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pen

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The Brief

    • The Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a new six-year contract with opening day starter Cristopher Sánchez.
    • The deal begins in 2027 and will run through 2032 with a club option for 2033.
    • Financial terms were not immediately available.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a new six-year contract with opening day starter Cristopher Sánchez.

What we know:

The deal, which was announced on Sunday, begins in 2027 and will run through 2032 with a club option for 2033. The financial terms of the contract have yet to be released.

The backstory:

Sánchez had been pitching under a $22.5 million, four-year contract, which was se to run through 2028.

He went 13-5 with a 2.50 ERA in 32 starts last season and struck out a career-high 212 batters. He's 30-21 overall in four full big league seasons.

Originally signed by the Tampa Bay Rays as an amateur free agent in 2013, Sánchez was acquired in a trade by the Phillies on Nov. 20, 2019, for infielder Curtis Mead.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Associated Press.

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