Phillies, Cristopher Sánchez agree to 6-year contract

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The Brief The Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a new six-year contract with opening day starter Cristopher Sánchez. The deal begins in 2027 and will run through 2032 with a club option for 2033. Financial terms were not immediately available.



The Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to a new six-year contract with opening day starter Cristopher Sánchez.

What we know:

The deal, which was announced on Sunday, begins in 2027 and will run through 2032 with a club option for 2033. The financial terms of the contract have yet to be released.

The backstory:

Sánchez had been pitching under a $22.5 million, four-year contract, which was se to run through 2028.

He went 13-5 with a 2.50 ERA in 32 starts last season and struck out a career-high 212 batters. He's 30-21 overall in four full big league seasons.

Originally signed by the Tampa Bay Rays as an amateur free agent in 2013, Sánchez was acquired in a trade by the Phillies on Nov. 20, 2019, for infielder Curtis Mead.