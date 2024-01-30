Phillies fans not happy with Brewer's latest Rhys Hoskins edit: 'Delete this'

article

It's a Philly thing… not a Milwaukee thing!

Some fans are accusing the Brewers of stealing an iconic Philadelphia sports moment after signing former Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins.

The team posted a video depicting Hoskin's unforgettable bat spike moment after his three-run home run in Game 3 of the 2022 NLDS.

However, it was edited to show his uniform making a dramatic change from Phillies, to Brewers.

Fans quickly took to Twitter to express their displeasure.

"Delete this," one fan wrote. While another said, "Stolen valor is illegal admin. Youse guys are not allowed to claim this moment. Delete immediately."

However, there were a few Phillies fans who said they respected the impressive edit.

"Not gonna like, well done." one tweet read.

Even the man himself agreed that a little healthy competition is good for both teams!