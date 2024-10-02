Phillies fans rally for Red October ahead NLDS games 1 and 2 at Citizens Bank Park

Check the calendar. It is officially Red October for Philies fans.

Playoff baseball is just a couple of days away and to get fans ready the Phillies "Rally for Red October Bus Tour" bus rolled across the area Wednesday.

The double-decker bus decorated in Phillies red traveled from Center City to Conshohocken and ended the day at Veteran’s Square in Media, Delaware County.

Hundreds of screaming Phillies fans came out to grab a rally towel and cheer the Phillies pep squad.

"The Phillies fans, the Fightin' Phils have the best fans" said Fred Amatucci from Drexel Hill.

"Older generations younger generations, it's one big family. We all love the Phillies" said Matt Dobbins of Broomall.

The parents of 14-month-old Gabriel Garaguso from Broomall made the Red October celebration part of a growing family tradition.

"We were just so excited to take him to his first game this year. It’s just going to be another lifelong Philly fan, it’s great to pass it on just like my dad did with me now I get to do it with him" said Mike Garaguso.

Former Phillies Pitcher Dickie Noles was part of the caravan. Noles was part of the 1980 World Series Championship team.

"I said they would win 100 games and I was wrong about that. But I’m not going to be wrong about this team celebrating a parade down broad street like we did" said Noles.

With rally towels in hand the next step for Red October is Citizen’s Bank Park for the National League Championship Series.

"They are such a close-knit team. You can see it all the guys just love each other like a family and that just speaks volumes and trickles down to all the fans" said Lauren Garaguso.

The Phillies will either face the winner of the best of 3 game National League Wildcard Series between the Brewers and Mets who are tied 1 game each. The deciding Game 3 is tomorrow night.

Game One of the NLDS at Citizen’s Bank Park begins at 4:08PM. Fans say there’s nothing like home field advantage.

"There’s nothing like it. Nothing beats it. We got the best stadium, we got the best baseball fans in the Major League. It’s out of control," added Amatucci.