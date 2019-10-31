Phillies hire Bryan Price as pitching coach

article

With Joe Girardi at the helm, the Philadelphia Phillies continued to add experience to their coaching staff on Thursday by hiring of Bryan Price as pitching coach.

Price comes to Philly with over 10 years of experience as pitching coach, serving the role with the Mariners, Diamondbacks and Reds.

The 57-year-old earned his first managerial gig with Cincinnati in 2014 and lead the team for four seasons before being unseated by former Phillie David Bell following the 2018 season.

The addition of a journeyman coach like Price signals a continued desire to add veteran leadership in the wake of Gabe Kapler's uninspiring coaching staff.

During Price's final season as Reds pitching coach in 2013, Cincinnati pitchers combined to hold the fourth best ERA and walks per 9 in the league, as well as the eighth highest strike out rate.

Under the guidance of Chris Young for two season, Phillies pitchers held a 4.38 ERA with strike out and walk rates that hovered around league average.