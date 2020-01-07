article

The Phillies have hired Bobby Meacham as an assistant coach and Greg Brodzinski as bullpen catcher/catching coach to complete manager Joe Girardi's staff.

Meacham spent the past three seasons managing Triple-A Buffalo in Toronto’s organization. He was with Girardi as third-base coach for the Florida Marlins in 2006 and New York Yankees in 2008.

Meacham previously was a first-base coach for San Diego and Houston. He spent parts of six seasons from 1983-88 in the majors with the Yankees. Meacham batted .236 and primarily played shortstop in 457 career games.

Brodzinski spent the last two seasons as a coach in Philadelphia’s system with Class A Williamsport.

The rest of Girardi’s coaching staff includes Juan Castro (infield), Joe Dillon (hitting), Paco Figueroa (first base), Jim Gott (bullpen), Bryan Price (pitching), Rob Thomson (bench) and Dusty Wathan (third base), Pedro Guerrero (assistant hitting), Dave Lundquist (assistant pitching) and Bob Stumpo (bullpen catcher and catching coach),

